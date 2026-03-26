Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Scott Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $915.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,013.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $961.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $865.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,221.44.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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