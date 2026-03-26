BNP Paribas Exane Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $26.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.79) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $37.50 to $35.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

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Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. Comcast has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

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Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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