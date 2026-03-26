SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.86 and last traded at $68.8550, with a volume of 715911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

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SS&C Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,532,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,908,000 after purchasing an additional 74,170 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,313,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,613,000 after buying an additional 137,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,125,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,239,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,836,000 after buying an additional 53,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,893 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

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