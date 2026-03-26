First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4093 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTGC opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

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First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

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The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund. FTGC was launched on Oct 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

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