Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Glacier Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

GBCI opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Glacier Bancorp ( NYSE:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 16.63%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana. Through its network of community banks, the company delivers commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and agricultural clients. With a commitment to relationship-driven banking, Glacier Bancorp combines local market expertise with regional scale to offer customized financial solutions that address the unique needs of the communities it serves.

Established in 1955 as Glacier Bank, the company has expanded both organically and through targeted acquisitions to build a presence across the Mountain West and into the Upper Midwest and Southwest.

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