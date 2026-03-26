Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Cognition Therapeutics’ conference call:

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Cognition is prioritizing zervimesine for DLB psychosis after its phase II SHIMMER showed an 86% slowing on the NPI-12 with particularly strong effects on hallucinations and delusions.

after its phase II SHIMMER showed an 86% slowing on the NPI-12 with particularly strong effects on hallucinations and delusions. The FDA found the psychosis effects compelling and referred the program to the Division of Psychiatry; a meeting request has been filed and the company expects official meeting minutes mid‑year to define a registrational path.

Enrollment in the 545‑patient START 18‑month trial in early Alzheimer’s (MCI/early AD) is complete and top‑line results are expected in 2027, while the company retains commitment to AD development.

18‑month trial in early Alzheimer’s (MCI/early AD) is complete and top‑line results are expected in 2027, while the company retains commitment to AD development. Year‑end cash and equivalents were about $37 million (plus $35.7M in NIA grant funds), giving management an estimated runway only through Q2 2027, indicating near‑term financing needs.

(plus $35.7M in NIA grant funds), giving management an estimated runway only through Q2 2027, indicating near‑term financing needs. The expanded access program filled rapidly and consistent patient/family anecdotes report tangible benefits, suggesting strong unmet demand and potential commercial interest if approved.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

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About Cognition Therapeutics

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Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer’s disease.

CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

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