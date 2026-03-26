CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Plans $0.10 Annual Dividend

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

CNH Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

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CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 13.34. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 938,035 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in CNH Industrial by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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