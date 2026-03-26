Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on Hub Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on Hub Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

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Hub Group Stock Up 0.8%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Hub Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 135,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

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Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

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