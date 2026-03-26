RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 716.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday.

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RS Group Stock Down 0.4%

RS Group Company Profile

RS1 stock opened at GBX 560.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 661.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 614.30. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.74. RS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 476.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 821.71.

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RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital and process infrastructure sustainably.

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