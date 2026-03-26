Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Drops By 61.3%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,631 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the February 26th total of 11,978 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDL. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8,430.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 43,331 shares during the period.

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VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDL opened at $73.68 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $77.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.74.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

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