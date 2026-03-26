World Equity Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

World Equity Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $194.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $205.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.08 and its 200-day moving average is $197.96.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

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