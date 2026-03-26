CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Issues Earnings Results

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income had a negative net margin of 2,053.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Performance

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock opened at GBX 353.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £129.66 million, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 395.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 339.24. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.01 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450.

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Insider Transactions at CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

In other news, insider Seema Paterson acquired 131 shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 447 per share, for a total transaction of £585.57. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.

The closed end structure is well suited to allowing the investment management team to focus on the best returns profile, rather than liquidity as is the case with Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”).

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