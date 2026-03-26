Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Precigen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

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Precigen Stock Down 1.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PGEN opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Precigen has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 216.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 43,245 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 12.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 269,580 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 127.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

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Precigen, Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines. The company leverages proprietary gene and cell therapy platforms to design targeted therapies for oncology, infectious diseases and rare conditions. Precigen’s approach combines synthetic biology, immuno-oncology and microbiome engineering to create precision treatments intended to enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects.

The centerpiece of Precigen’s technology is its OmniCAR platform, which enables the rapid generation of adaptable chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products.

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