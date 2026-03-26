iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Wiser Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $659.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Summary

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

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(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

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