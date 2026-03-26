Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.88 EPS

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $12.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $12.88, FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Enlivex Therapeutics’ conference call:

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex reported $1.23 billion in net income and $25.48 EPS for 2025 , which management says was driven primarily by market‑based revaluation of its prediction‑markets treasury (RAIN token).

, which management says was driven primarily by market‑based revaluation of its prediction‑markets treasury (RAIN token). The company holds an exclusive option to acquire up to 275 billion RAIN tokens at $0.0033 (exercise window extended to Dec 31, 2027), announced a $21 million financing to buy 3 billion RAIN for $10 million, and issued a convertible note with a 90‑day non‑convertible period and a high conversion premium plus a board‑approved up to $20 million share repurchase program.

The company holds an exclusive option to acquire up to (exercise window extended to Dec 31, 2027), announced a $21 million financing to buy 3 billion RAIN for $10 million, and issued a convertible note with a 90‑day non‑convertible period and a high conversion premium plus a board‑approved up to $20 million share repurchase program. FDA cleared an IND for a late‑stage Phase IIb trial of Allocetra in knee osteoarthritis, with 3‑ and 6‑month top‑line data expected in 2027 and the company framing Allocetra as a key clinical value driver.

an IND for a late‑stage Phase IIb trial of Allocetra in knee osteoarthritis, with 3‑ and 6‑month top‑line data expected in 2027 and the company framing Allocetra as a key clinical value driver. Results and valuation gains are concentrated in a nascent, volatile prediction‑markets token (RAIN), making the 2025 GAAP profits potentially non‑repeatable and leaving the company exposed to token market swings and continued public‑market NAV discounts.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.55. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENLV. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Enlivex Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENLV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, that focuses on developing innovative immunotherapies for life-threatening inflammatory conditions. Founded in 2015, the company trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol ENLV and leverages a proprietary cell-based platform to restore immune balance in critical care settings.

The company’s lead product candidate, Allocetra, comprises reprogrammed apoptotic cell therapy designed to recalibrate the innate immune system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.