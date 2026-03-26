World Equity Group Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 220.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for 0.7% of World Equity Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Donna E. Epps purchased 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $510.45 per share, for a total transaction of $456,852.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,024.45. This trade represents a 44.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 1,608 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.00, for a total transaction of $808,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,899. The trade was a 42.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL opened at $531.23 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $269.23 and a fifty-two week high of $547.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.41 and a 200-day moving average of $354.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 60.31%.The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $350.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company’s origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company’s primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

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