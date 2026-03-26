Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 16,949 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,248,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after acquiring an additional 291,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,786,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,900,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,741,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,680,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $60.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

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