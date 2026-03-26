Celcuity’s (CELC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $122.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

CELC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Celcuity from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

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Celcuity Stock Up 8.0%

Insider Buying and Selling

CELC opened at $110.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 0.38. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $120.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,802,700. This trade represents a 18.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Celcuity by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 1,329.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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