Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 512.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,738 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

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Key Willis Towers Watson Public News

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near‑term EPS estimates (Q2 2026, Q1–Q3 2027 and Q4 2027) and lifted FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts (FY2027 to $21.79). These upgrades signal improving analyst confidence in WTW’s earnings trajectory and support valuation re‑rating. MarketBeat WTW coverage

Zacks raised several near‑term EPS estimates (Q2 2026, Q1–Q3 2027 and Q4 2027) and lifted FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts (FY2027 to $21.79). These upgrades signal improving analyst confidence in WTW’s earnings trajectory and support valuation re‑rating. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a piece noting WTW is trading at a discount to peers (~14.57x) and attributes the recent rally to strong new business wins, strategic acquisitions, high customer retention and financial flexibility — a narrative that can attract value and growth‑oriented buyers. WTW Stock Trading at a Discount (Zacks)

Zacks published a piece noting WTW is trading at a discount to peers (~14.57x) and attributes the recent rally to strong new business wins, strategic acquisitions, high customer retention and financial flexibility — a narrative that can attract value and growth‑oriented buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short‑interest reports show “0 shares” and NaN changes for March — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly rather than a real increase in short activity; no clear market impact from these entries.

Multiple short‑interest reports show “0 shares” and NaN changes for March — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly rather than a real increase in short activity; no clear market impact from these entries. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its FY2028 EPS view modestly (from $25.04 to $24.80). The cut is small but worth noting for longer‑range modeling and shows some moderation in longer‑term growth assumptions. MarketBeat WTW coverage

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $289.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.61. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $275.60 and a 1-year high of $352.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $398.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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