Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) CEO Theresa Condor Sells 1,201 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CEO Theresa Condor sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $15,444.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,115,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,343,786.80. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, February 20th, Theresa Condor sold 41,712 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $355,803.36.

Spire Global Trading Up 6.7%

Spire Global stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $458.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Spire Global by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Spire Global by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Spire Global by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Spire Global from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Spire Global from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SPIR

Spire Global Company Profile

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Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company’s core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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