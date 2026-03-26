PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Position Reduced by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,854 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in PayPal by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on PayPal from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $91.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,560,563.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,484.67. The trade was a 54.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,992.20. This trade represents a 65.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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