PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Position Reduced by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,854 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in PayPal by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PayPal Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37.
PayPal Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 10.35%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on PayPal from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $91.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.03.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,560,563.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,484.67. The trade was a 54.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,992.20. This trade represents a 65.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
PayPal News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:
- Positive Sentiment: PayPal is expanding its U.S. dollar stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), to users in more than 70 countries to enable faster, lower‑cost cross‑border transfers for consumers and businesses — a strategic push into crypto payments that could help revenue diversification and product stickiness. PayPal Expands PYUSD Globally As Board Shift Frames Valuation Question
- Positive Sentiment: PayPal added Alyssa Henry (former head of Square’s seller business and ex‑AWS exec) to its board — brings payments/product execution experience that investors view as constructive for strategy execution. Alyssa Henry to Join PayPal’s Board of Directors; Gail J. McGovern to Retire from Board
- Neutral Sentiment: Direxion launched a 2x single‑stock bull ETF tied to PYPL — could boost trading volume and intraday volatility but doesn’t change PayPal’s fundamentals. Single Stocks Are Driving the Tape – Direxion Launches Four 2X Bull ETFs
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑class action lawsuits and law‑firm alerts have been filed/issued following a surprise CEO ouster and the withdrawal of long‑term financial targets — the litigation risk (and related leadership/governance concerns) is a major near‑term overhang and likely part of the recent market cap decline. PYPL ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts PayPal (PYPL) Investors to Securities Class Action
- Negative Sentiment: Several plaintiff firms (Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz, Frank R. Cruz, Glancy, Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, et al.) are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions and reminding investors of April 20 deadlines — this cluster of suits raises potential settlement/legal costs and ongoing headline risk. ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – PYPL
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage is increasingly cautious — pieces urging investors to wait for clearer signs of execution or management stability highlight elevated downside risk until strategy and targets are restored. Don’t Buy PayPal’s Stock Until These 3 Things Happen
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.
Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.
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