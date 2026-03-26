Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 57,382 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 166.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

See Also

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