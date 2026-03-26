Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 94,403 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 291.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,403 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 181.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,287,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 837.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after buying an additional 1,146,919 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $75,901,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average of $112.23. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $139.29.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $116,710.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,664 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,395.44. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $527,037.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,505.65. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

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