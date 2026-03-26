SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,084 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 584.1% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 253.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $48.64 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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