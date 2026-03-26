Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,566 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 21.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 608,266 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 108,278 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Tapestry by 1,331.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,478 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $2,395,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $1,882,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $8,880,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $146.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $161.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.33.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total value of $1,426,412.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,714.04. The trade was a 25.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Gates sold 6,498 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $999,327.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,725.42. This trade represents a 22.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 164,956 shares of company stock worth $25,297,262 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore increased their price objective on Tapestry from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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