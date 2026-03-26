Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,750 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.30.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $202.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.39 and a 200-day moving average of $198.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.15 and a 12-month high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $499,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,166,307.85. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $299,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,810.30. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,553,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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