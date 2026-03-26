Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Position Increased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 197.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 79,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $184.86.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 28,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $4,350,957.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 53,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,916.23. The trade was a 34.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 74,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $11,308,008.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,009.76. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,595,522 shares of company stock worth $403,091,708. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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