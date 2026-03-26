SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 184,553 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2,028.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 184,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Allegion worth $30,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, Director Sue Main acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,821.65. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $147.68 on Thursday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.27.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALLE

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Further Reading

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