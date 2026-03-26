SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Insider Ana Pinczuk Sells 32,396 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ana Pinczuk sold 32,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $433,134.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 603,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,800.50. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE S opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.77.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 target price on SentinelOne and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.
View Our Latest Research Report on S
Key SentinelOne News
Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud collaboration expands SentinelOne’s reach for AI-powered, cloud-native security and signals deeper commercial integration with a hyperscaler — a direct revenue-enabling partnership that traders saw as catalytic. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: LevelBlue announced an expanded global managed-security partnership to bundle SentinelOne’s Singularity/Purple AI with LevelBlue’s managed services — this can accelerate recurring revenue and faster enterprise deployments. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Promotion of Barry Padgett to President & COO signals a leadership move to sharpen execution and commercial scale — investors often reward clear operational accountability when growth needs faster monetization. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: SentinelOne’s annual threat report and public warnings about industrial-scale identity exploitation position the company as a vendor of choice as enterprises increase security spend — a demand-tailwind narrative. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Product & ecosystem updates (AI-agent security tools with partners like Snyk, and claims of data-sovereignty features) reinforce technology parity and differentiation but will need time to convert into material revenue. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Some market pieces noted intraday weakness or trading pressure in security stocks (SentinelOne and peers), reflecting broader tech/SaaS volatility; sector sentiment could cap near-term upside despite company-specific wins. Article Title
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.
The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.