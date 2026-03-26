SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Insider Ana Pinczuk Sells 32,396 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ana Pinczuk sold 32,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $433,134.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 603,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,800.50. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.77.

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SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 target price on SentinelOne and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

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Key SentinelOne News

Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud collaboration expands SentinelOne’s reach for AI-powered, cloud-native security and signals deeper commercial integration with a hyperscaler — a direct revenue-enabling partnership that traders saw as catalytic. Article Title

Expanded Google Cloud collaboration expands SentinelOne’s reach for AI-powered, cloud-native security and signals deeper commercial integration with a hyperscaler — a direct revenue-enabling partnership that traders saw as catalytic. Positive Sentiment: LevelBlue announced an expanded global managed-security partnership to bundle SentinelOne’s Singularity/Purple AI with LevelBlue’s managed services — this can accelerate recurring revenue and faster enterprise deployments. Article Title

LevelBlue announced an expanded global managed-security partnership to bundle SentinelOne’s Singularity/Purple AI with LevelBlue’s managed services — this can accelerate recurring revenue and faster enterprise deployments. Positive Sentiment: Promotion of Barry Padgett to President & COO signals a leadership move to sharpen execution and commercial scale — investors often reward clear operational accountability when growth needs faster monetization. Article Title

Promotion of Barry Padgett to President & COO signals a leadership move to sharpen execution and commercial scale — investors often reward clear operational accountability when growth needs faster monetization. Positive Sentiment: SentinelOne’s annual threat report and public warnings about industrial-scale identity exploitation position the company as a vendor of choice as enterprises increase security spend — a demand-tailwind narrative. Article Title

SentinelOne’s annual threat report and public warnings about industrial-scale identity exploitation position the company as a vendor of choice as enterprises increase security spend — a demand-tailwind narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Product & ecosystem updates (AI-agent security tools with partners like Snyk, and claims of data-sovereignty features) reinforce technology parity and differentiation but will need time to convert into material revenue. Article Title

Product & ecosystem updates (AI-agent security tools with partners like Snyk, and claims of data-sovereignty features) reinforce technology parity and differentiation but will need time to convert into material revenue. Negative Sentiment: Some market pieces noted intraday weakness or trading pressure in security stocks (SentinelOne and peers), reflecting broader tech/SaaS volatility; sector sentiment could cap near-term upside despite company-specific wins. Article Title

About SentinelOne

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SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Further Reading

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