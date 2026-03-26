Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,104 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland makes up approximately 1.4% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $340,247,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8,609.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,180,000 after buying an additional 4,354,844 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 176.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,967,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after buying an additional 1,256,596 shares during the period. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at about $61,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $58.57.

Insider Activity at Archer Daniels Midland

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 123,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,702.72. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 109,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,602 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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