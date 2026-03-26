HWG Holdings LP Takes $2.48 Million Position in Argan, Inc. $AGX

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,928 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Argan accounts for about 0.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP owned approximately 0.06% of Argan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,138,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the third quarter worth about $11,175,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Argan in the third quarter worth about $971,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 125.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,629,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 5,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $1,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,509.76. This trade represents a 37.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $4,187,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,934,371.85. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,715 shares of company stock worth $19,787,260. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Argan in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital cut Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. CJS Securities raised Argan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Argan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGX

Argan Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Argan stock opened at $434.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $414.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.57. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.16 and a 12 month high of $492.70.

Argan Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company’s principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

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