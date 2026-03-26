Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,102 shares, a growth of 180.5% from the February 26th total of 8,592 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,640 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Versus Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VS opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.66.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Versus Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Versus Systems stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) by 213.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.64% of Versus Systems worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems is a technology company that specializes in digital engagement and incentivization solutions for brands, publishers and game developers. Its core offering is the Versus platform, which allows companies to integrate branded challenges and rewards directly into digital experiences such as video games, streaming content and e-commerce sites. By embedding real-time incentives—ranging from digital collectibles and in-game items to discount codes and promotional offers—Versus aims to enhance user engagement and drive brand affinity through interactive, gamified mechanics.

The company’s technology leverages blockchain and web3 principles to deliver verifiable, traceable rewards while supporting traditional digital asset distribution.

Further Reading

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