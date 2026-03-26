DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Position Reduced by Lancaster Investment Management

Lancaster Investment Management lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 48,368 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up 9.5% of Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lancaster Investment Management owned about 0.10% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $18,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $193.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $237.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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