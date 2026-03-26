Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Veritas raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

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Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.43. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.92%.The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 490.0% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,540,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after buying an additional 2,940,000 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 69.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,655,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,081,000 after buying an additional 1,500,590 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,428,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,133,000 after buying an additional 3,945,324 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, together with downstream refining and marketing activities. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Cenovus operates a mix of oil sands thermal and dilbit assets, conventional oil and gas properties, and owns refining and midstream assets designed to move and process hydrocarbons into finished petroleum products for commercial markets.

The company was originally formed as a spin‑off from Encana Corporation in 2009 and has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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