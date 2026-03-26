SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 156,903 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 672.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,903 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.23% of Avery Dennison worth $32,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $171.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.95. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 33.84%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total transaction of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,104.60. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 211,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,714,240.36. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,150. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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