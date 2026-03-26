National Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 16,330 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 159,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 464,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 354,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 202,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 48,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CGGR opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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