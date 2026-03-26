National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

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U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $51.87 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

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