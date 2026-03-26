iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 142,845 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the February 26th total of 415,320 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,916 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $76.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar. XT was launched on Mar 19, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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