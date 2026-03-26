FY2026 EPS Estimates for Netflix Raised by Erste Group Bank

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.14. Erste Group Bank has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2027 earnings at $3.86 EPS.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX
Netflix Price Performance
Shares of NFLX stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Netflix has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,379.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 171.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. now owns 66,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $79,732,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2,184.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 85,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $39,827,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,219.40. The trade was a 99.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
More Netflix News
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ad business accelerating — reports show Netflix’s advertising revenue jumped roughly 2.5x to about $1.5B, driven by AI targeting and global scale, supporting the company’s monetization thesis and near-term revenue upside. Netflix Rides on Strong Advertising Revenues: More Upside Ahead?
- Positive Sentiment: Huge live-audience engagement — Netflix said the BTS Seoul concert livestream drew 18.4 million global viewers, signaling strong reach for live and event-based programming that can boost subscriptions and ad inventory value. BTS Seoul concert livestream draws 18.4 million global viewers, Netflix says
- Positive Sentiment: Ad product expansion — Joey Ai announced premium advertising opportunities on Netflix Canada, indicating continued third‑party interest in Netflix’s ad platform and potential to expand ad revenue internationally. Joey Ai Expands Netflix Advertising Opportunities in Canada
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — recent upgrades and reiterated Outperform ratings (including Erste Group and Bernstein coverage) provide short-term buy-side support and may underpin today’s upward move. Sentiment Shifts on These Beaten Down Stocks: NFLX, ORCL
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing tie-ins widen reach — a McDonald’s tie-in with the Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters” is expected to drive mass awareness (analyst suggests big sales for McDonald’s), offering promotional upside for Netflix but limited direct revenue impact. Gonna be golden: These ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ meals could make McDonald’s $100 million
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic content moves — partnerships like the Warner Music first‑look deal and Netflix walking away from a Warner Bros. acquisition both reshape content strategy; they affect medium‑term growth mix but are mixed for near-term stock direction. Is Netflix’s (NFLX) Warner Music Deal a Clue to Its Next Advertising Growth Lever?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns — analysts note Netflix trades at ~7.3x price/sales and caution that slowing core growth plus heavy early‑2026 content spending could make the multiple look stretched, leaving the stock vulnerable if ad or subscriber momentum softens. Is Netflix Stock’s 7.3X PS Still Worth it? Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment and Q4 concerns — investor letters and coverage flag lingering sentiment pressure from recent quarters and strategic uncertainty, which can weigh on multiples despite operational progress. Investors’ Concerns Hurt Netflix (NFLX) in Q4
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
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