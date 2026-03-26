FY2026 EPS Estimates for Netflix Raised by Erste Group Bank

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.14. Erste Group Bank has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2027 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

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Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Netflix has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,379.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 171.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. now owns 66,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $79,732,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2,184.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 85,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $39,827,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,219.40. The trade was a 99.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

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About Netflix

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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