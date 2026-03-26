Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 151,978 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the February 26th total of 808,308 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,348 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Zentek Stock Down 2.7%

ZTEK stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Zentek has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.41.

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Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Zentek had a negative net margin of 875.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentek in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Zentek Company Profile

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Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) is a nanotechnology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced polymer and coating technologies. The company’s core focus is on materials engineered to enhance thermal management, structural performance and acoustic properties across a variety of end markets. By leveraging proprietary polymer chemistry, Zentek designs solutions that address critical performance challenges in energy storage, electronics and safety applications.

Zentek’s product portfolio includes phase-change materials and flexible polymer foams tailored for battery and power electronics thermal management in electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

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