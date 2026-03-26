Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APPN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Appian from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

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Appian Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of APPN stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Appian has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,394.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.33 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 0.17%.The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.960 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Appian by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 995,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 745,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,462,000 after purchasing an additional 681,643 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Appian by 86.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,291,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,470,000 after purchasing an additional 600,336 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Appian by 182.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 524,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC raised its stake in Appian by 127.3% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 80,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 375,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

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Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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