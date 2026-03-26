Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 292.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.8% during the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $82.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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