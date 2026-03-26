National Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,487 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 57.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

More Western Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total transaction of $2,174,815.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,347,148.32. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $9,616,638.18. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,795 shares of company stock worth $24,265,884. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Argus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $296.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Western Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $319.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.25.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.02%.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.