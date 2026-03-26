GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Short Interest Update

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,901 shares, an increase of 262.0% from the February 26th total of 3,840 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of WGSWW stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. GeneDx has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

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About GeneDx

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GeneDx is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in high-complexity genetic testing for rare and ultra-rare inherited disorders. The company leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, including whole exome sequencing, targeted gene panels, and chromosomal microarray analysis, to deliver comprehensive diagnostic insights. Its services are designed to support clinicians in identifying genetic mutations that underlie pediatric and adult conditions, guiding patient management, treatment decisions, and genetic counseling.

Founded in 2000 by Dr.

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