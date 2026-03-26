Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Texas Capital

Texas Capital upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

BYRN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Byrna Technologies from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

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Byrna Technologies Trading Up 4.8%

NASDAQ BYRN opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $213.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.30. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after buying an additional 220,130 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 400,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 122,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 2,289.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 50,718 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company’s flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO₂-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

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