National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $5.23 Million Investment in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF $CGNG

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 163,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,000. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.40% of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,392.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 427,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 399,303 shares during the period. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA CGNG opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21.

About Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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