Contrasting Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO) & Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scienjoy and Cantor Equity Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $186.78 million 0.31 $5.44 million $0.05 29.00 Cantor Equity Partners N/A N/A -$6.66 million ($0.27) -38.89

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Scienjoy and Cantor Equity Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Scienjoy has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantor Equity Partners has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Cantor Equity Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 1.28% 1.36% 1.15% Cantor Equity Partners N/A -167.82% -3.25%

Summary

Scienjoy beats Cantor Equity Partners on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

(Get Free Report)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About Cantor Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc. is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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