3,230 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Acquired by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $1,542,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,922 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,310 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,472,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28,886.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,526,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,467 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $156.83 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.17 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.23.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $1,738,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,396.12. This represents a 44.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 12,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,122,065.00. Following the sale, the president owned 165,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,339,180. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $54,196,631 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $193.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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