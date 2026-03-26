Pensionfund Sabic Invests $956,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 946.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Paycom Software Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PAYC opened at $119.51 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.71.

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Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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