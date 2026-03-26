Trans Global Group (OTCMKTS:TGGI) versus Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Head-To-Head Review

Trans Global Group (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) and Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trans Global Group and Waste Management”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans Global Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waste Management $25.20 billion 3.60 $2.71 billion $6.70 33.53

Risk and Volatility

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than Trans Global Group.

Trans Global Group has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waste Management has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trans Global Group and Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans Global Group N/A N/A N/A Waste Management 10.74% 32.45% 6.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trans Global Group and Waste Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans Global Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Waste Management 0 8 16 1 2.72

Waste Management has a consensus price target of $254.59, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Waste Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waste Management is more favorable than Trans Global Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Waste Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Trans Global Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Waste Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waste Management beats Trans Global Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans Global Group

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Trans Global Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Waste Management

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Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated 254 solid waste landfills, five secure hazardous waste landfills, 97 MRFs, and 337 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services at its MRFs, where cardboard, paper, glass, metals, plastics, construction and demolition materials, and other recycling commodities are recovered for resale or redirected for other purposes; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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